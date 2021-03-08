CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College is hosting the third monthly installment of its 'Raise the Bar' speaker series on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 10 am. Raise the Bar events are free, completely virtual, and features opportunities to learn from Blackburn professors and administrators as they discuss timely topics and share their life experiences.

The third panel in the 2021 series will focus on "Psychology & Changes for the Future Generations." Dr. Pamela Danker, psychology department chair, and Dr. Trisha Prunty, professor of psychology will include a brief history of Blackburn's department of psychology, provide an in-depth exploration of what is new, and cover their future plans for the direction of the department.

This speaker series, organized by Blackburn's Office of Institutional Advancement, is free and the public is encouraged to participate. Additional virtual programs are scheduled through May 2021. For more information and to register online, please visit http://blackburn.edu/raisethebar

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills while contributing to their community and building a resume while earning their degree. In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

