CARLINVILLE - The Blackburn College Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Gregory J. Meyer as the school’s 19th President. Meyer, a former Blackburn professor and administrator, succeeds Dr. Mark Biermann, who recently resigned after two and a half years at Blackburn to focus on health, well-being, and extended family.

Dr. Rochelle Henderson, the Chair of the Board of Trustees, said Meyer’s proven leadership and his connection to the College and community make him the perfect candidate to help lead the institution. “Dr. Meyer is deeply committed to Blackburn and is well-known on campus and in the Carlinville community. He is the best person to help the College build on our momentum and to enable our students, institution, and community to rise to even more success in the years to come.“

During more than thirty years at Blackburn, Meyer has held a variety of academic and administrative roles, including department and division chair, Professor of Philosophy and Religion, Dean of Students, College Counselor, and Director of Church Relations. He has also served on important College committees, including Budget Committee, Planning Committee, and the Curriculum and Academic Policy Committee. Although he retired in 2014, he remained actively engaged with the College, returning in 2020 as Interim Provost and again in 2022 as Interim President.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Blackburn has played a profound role throughout my life and has become a significant part of my adult identity, professionally and personally,” Meyer shared. “I am humbled and honored by the privilege of accepting the Board of Trustees’ appointment to serve as the next President of this remarkable institution.”

Meyer earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Carroll College (now Carroll University) and holds a Master’s of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. After seminary, he served as pastor of Presbyterian Churches in Wisconsin until his arrival at Blackburn in 1981.

Meyer is the 19th president in Blackburn College’s 185-year history.



About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: