CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre will present its annual studio recital on Sunday, March 19, at 2:00 pm in Bothwell Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

This event will feature students participating in Blackburn’s Music program and will feature a number of solo vocal and piano performances. The Blackburn Music program is designed to prepare students with a mastery of vocal and piano performance skills while providing in-depth entrepreneurial knowledge needed to launch professional careers in music. Enhanced by state-of-the-art performance facilities, the current faculty, and the college’s unique student-led work program, it is an individualized educational environment not found in any other school.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Joseph Welch, Professor of Music and Choir Director, encourages Blackburn students and the public to attend to recognize the students and the diligence they have shown all year.

For more information about the recital, please contact music@blackburn.edu.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: