CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced that John Malin, Director of Athletics will retire as of June 30, 2021. Malin’s career spans more than four decades of service with Blackburn, including significant leadership roles in both admissions and athletics at the college.

A 1981 graduate of Blackburn, Malin spent 35 years in the Office of Admissions, primarily as a director. Throughout the years, he assisted with the recruitment of many student-athletes. In 2013, he took on the additional role of head coach for the Blackburn men’s golf team. Three years later he was chosen to lead the Athletics Department. During this time, Malin played a significant role in updating Blackburn’s athletic facilities, including the new fitness center and revitalizing the soccer field. He was instrumental in launching Blackburn’s first athletic booster club, the B Club, which generates significant revenue to support athletics and has grown to more than 100 members. Malin also gets to leave as a champion - the Blackburn Men's Basketball team completed a historic season winning the regular season and conference tournament titles for the NCAA Division III St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season. It is the Beavers first since 2005.

“Blackburn has been a huge part of my life and I care deeply about the institution,” Malin stated about his decision, “however, I am ready to enjoy a more relaxed schedule and a healthier lifestyle, spend more time with family and friends, and find new ways to be meaningfully active. I shall forever be thankful for the many opportunities and experiences that Blackburn College has made available for me and will cherish the friendships I have made at Blackburn forever. I am proud of the College’s many accomplishments and I am excited about the future.”

Blackburn’s President, Dr. Mark Biermann, stated, “John has been associated with Blackburn College for over 40 years, first as a student, and then, for so many years, as a loyal and effective employee. There is no doubt John has been a great colleague and tremendous advocate for this institution in so many different capacities. While I will certainly miss John’s wisdom, insight, and understanding of Blackburn College, and our athletic programs, in particular, I understand John’s desire to take on new opportunities and challenges at this time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Malin is proud of the growth and improvement accomplished by the athletic department over the last five years. “We have built a strong and diverse team of coaches, athletic training, and sports information staff. Student-athlete enrollment, retention, and athletic fund-raising have increased as a result of the good work of everyone in the department,” he said. “I am confident that we have built a leadership team for athletics that will continue to move the department forward.”

Rob Steinkuehler, Blackburn’s current head men’s soccer coach and associate director of athletics and recreation, will take on the additional role of interim Athletic Director for the 2021-2022 academic year. A 2009 graduate of Blackburn College, Steinkuehler has been in a staff role at the college for eight years.

Biermann added that a search for the next ongoing Director of Athletics will occur during the 2021-2022 academic year with a goal of having the position filled no later than July 1, 2022. He also stated, “We thank John for his wonderful service over the past four decades. He has done so much for Blackburn, and he will certainly be missed.”

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a private liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return – 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: