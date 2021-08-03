CARLINVILLE - During this year’s annual Giving Day, the Blackburn College community came together to raise more than $87,000 to support the institution's amazing students, academics, athletics, arts, and Work Program. With a call to “Be the Hero,” the total number of gifts received during the 2021 event surpassed all participation goals and exceeded the previous year’s Giving Day total.

Teresa Kirk, Blackburn’s Director of Annual Giving and Stewardship, explained, “We received so many generous gifts, including a considerable challenge gift put forth by members of our Board of Trustees. The board’s challenge gift of $20,000 was contingent on us reaching our participation goal of at least 200 donations during Giving Day 2021. I’m happy to say it worked, and we exceeded our goal by receiving 234 gifts!”

In addition to the challenge gift, surpassing their participation goal also meant 10% of the Giving Day proceeds would be directed to the Benevolent Beaver Fund. This fund was established and is maintained by generous donations from Blackburn alumni and friends of the College to assist students experiencing hardships or emergency situations. Kirk explained that this fund has helped many students since its inception and has been a critical support system throughout the COVID-19 crisis. She said, “Blackburn students may apply for Benevolent Beaver funds at any time during the school year. This is a perpetual fund and donations are always welcome.”

She added, “Blackburn alumni and friends of the college have been so generous and they stepped up in an amazing way. Last year, even during the middle of the pandemic, they set a Giving Day record. This year, they beat that record by more than $17,000.”

She continued, “This support truly shows the character and the heart of our Blackburn alumni and friends. It’s humbling to witness how much they care and how strongly they believe in the mission of Blackburn.”

For more information on Blackburn College and ways to give, visit https://blackburn.edu/give.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

