Blackburn College Announces Dean's List For Spring 2021 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE, IL - Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Area students include: Alton, IL Megan Dees

Carrollton, IL Christian Curtner Emily Moran

East Alton, IL Article continues after sponsor message Dawson Klunk Dylan Klunk Taylor Williams

Edwardsville, IL Isaac Garrett

Granite City, IL Haley Crider

Jerseyville, IL Adam Hickson Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Salvation Army, Caritas Family Solutions, Beyond the Shelve's, and more!