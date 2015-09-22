GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College invites educators and administrators to attend Blackboard on Tour from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“An excellent opportunity to connect with peers and learn about the latest Blackboard innovations, this one-day event is free and open to the public,” L&C Speech Professor Elizabeth Grant said. “This is a big event for this area, with people attending from all over the U.S. The event has also been a year and a half in the making.”

Blackboard on Tour will include client-led presentations, a hands-on UX lab, topics for leaders in higher education and a multi-track agenda for administrators, instructional designers, faculty and publishing partners.

Blackboard’s Vice President of Global Higher Education Industry and Solutions Management Annie Chechitelli will give the opening keynote at 9:15 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chechitelli has 14 years experience in the educational technology industry, including responsibilities in product marketing, product management, operations, business development and general management. She will also host a customer feedback session at 3:15 p.m.

The day will be split up into three different tracks, and attendees can choose which workshops to attend. Offerings include Driving Faculty and Students to Online Success, Organizing Really Large Classes, Blackboard Tips and Tricks, Lessons from the Field: The Mechanics of Competency-based Education Delivery and Using Blackboard for General Education Learning Outcomes. A full schedule can be viewed at http://bit.ly/BBonTour15.

Free breakfast and lunch will both be served at Blackboard on Tour. Registration can be completed online at http://bit.ly/BBTourLC15. Those with questions can email Grant at eegrant@lc.edu.

More like this: