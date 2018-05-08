DU QUOIN – The opening weekend of the Du Quoin State Fair promises to offer something for everybody. The Du Quoin State Fair is proud to announce the addition of Blackberry Smoke to its summer grandstand concert series. The southern country-rock band will perform on Saturday, August 25th.

Critics call this quintet’s sound a blend of classic rock, blues, country, and folk. Their albums are full of variety from stripped down acoustic songs to bruising alt-country. "It's so good it just can't get old," said Blackberry Smoke's guitarist/vocalist Charlie Starr in an interview with GRAMMY.com. "[Southern rock is] always a welcome sound to people's ears."

Blackberry Smoke has shared the stage with artists such as the Marshall Tucker Band, George Jones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and ZZ Top. The band even collaborated with Keith Nelson formerly of Buckcherry, a band also performing at the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair, for the song “Let Me Down Easy,” which is featured on Blackberry Smoke’s most recent album, Find a Light.

Tickets for this great show, and all of the Du Quoin State Fair grandstand concerts, will go on-sale Saturday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com. For those who wish to purchase their tickets in person, the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office will open on Monday, May 21st at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 25: Blackberry Smoke

Tier 3 - $17 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $23

Sunday, August 26: Cheap Trick

Tier 3 - $21 / Tier 2 - $24 / Tier 1 - $27

Article continues after sponsor message

Monday, August 27: Dueling Pianos International

Free Show – General Admission Seating

Tuesday, August 28: Brothers Osborne

Tier 3 - $29 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $35

Wednesday, August 29: Twilight Harness Racing

Free Admission – General Admission Seating

Thursday, August 30: POP2K Tour featuring O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, Tyler Hilton

Tier 3 - $10 / Tier 2 - $10 / Tier 1 - $10

Friday, August 31: Gen-X Tour featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, Alien Ant Farm

Tier 3 - $19 / Tier 2 - $22 / Tier 1 - $25

In the coming weeks and months look for many more exciting announcements about the 2018 Du Quoin State Fair, including the final 2018 Grandstand concert announcements and many other fun fair events. Don’t miss any of the big announcements – connect with us via social media:

Du Quoin State Fair

August 24-September 3

www.duquoinstatefair.net

www.facebook.com/DuquoinStateFair

www.twitter.com/DQStateFair

More like this: