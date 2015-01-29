The doors to the Black History Month Exhibit will open to the general public on Sunday, February 8th at 1pm. The exhibit will run every day from the 9th through February 21st from 1pm-6pm. The exhibit is being held on the second floor at Alton Square Mall.

This year’s theme: “Black History in American History” will feature many exhibits to include Miles Davis, the Alton Pioneers, Military Servicemen, the Johnson Farm and many more to capture your attention.

A special activity that is geared toward young children will be readings and storytelling by three Alton locals. The activity times are at 1:30pm, 3pm, and 5pm. There will be free giveaways to the first 50 children. Admission is free, but seating is limited. To make your reservations, call (618) 604-2141.

Generation of Legacy (GOL), a non-profit corporation will host its inaugural Black History Month special opening ceremony on Saturday, February 7 at 1pm at Alton Square Mall.

Ciarra Taylor, the political director of the Dream Defenders, a Florida based organization will be the keynote speaker. Taylor was featured in an article "The New Civil Rights Leaders" in November 2014 issue of Essence magazine.

GOL is sponsoring this event.

