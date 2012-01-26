Godfrey, Ill. – A full calendar of activities and events celebrating Black History Month will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College this February. All are open to the public and free of charge, unless otherwise noted:

Nightly, on LCTV – “Alton African-American Oral History Project” The “Alton African-American Oral History Project” will air nightly on LCTV (Charter Cable Channel 989) in the Alton area and will stream live online at http://www.lc.edu/lctv_live. The project includes a montage of profiles on people who contributed to the local community including Josephine Beckwith, Norval Cox, Hazel Killion, Joseph Berry, Grace Monroe and James Bailey. The series will air through Feb.29.

On Radio: “Black American Moments”

“Black American Moments,” pre-recorded readings about African Americans in history, will air as part of regular programming on WLCA 89.9 FM and WBGZ 1570 AM throughout the month, featuring the voices of college employees and community members including – Ed Gray, Yvette McLemore, Kehven Williams, LaDonna Whitner, Bonnie McLemore-Fox, Leonard & Ruth Hawthorne, Elam King, Duane Bailey, Jeremy Griggs and Brenda Walker McCain.

Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Lamar Harris Ensemble

At 11:45 a.m. in Reid Restaurant, the Lamar Harris Ensemble, featuring a trumpeter/DJ/educator, will take the audience on a journey integrating musicianship with current DJ spinning styles while providing a music history education.

Thursday, Feb. 2 – Charles Drew American Red Cross Blood Drive The Charles Drew American Red Cross Blood Drive will offer residents the chance to donate blood and help fight sickle cell anemia. The drive will be held in The Commons from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, contact

Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400.

Monday, Feb. 6 –Speaker: Madison County Judge Duane Bailey Madison County Associate Judge Duane Bailey will discuss the Madison County judicial system at 11 a.m. in the Reid Memorial Library.

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – “Comedy Xplosion”

At 11:30 a.m. in Reid Restaurant “Comedy Xplosion” will feature three professional comedians from the St. Louis area.

Saturday, Feb. 11 – ‘Art About Film’ Artist Sun Smith-Foret and Busy Fingers At 5:30 p.m. in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center (ATC), Elsah artist Sun Smith-Foret and local quilting group Busy Fingers will be available to discuss the history and art of quilting in African-American culture.

Smith-Foret’s “Art About Film” exhibit currently is on display in the ATC and features a variety of quilts which focus on African American films, actors, and directors including titled pieces “Malcolm X,” “Tupac Resurrection,” “Lady Sings the Blues,” and “Oprah Winfrey.” Exhibit hours are daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 14. For more information about the artist, visit http://sunsmithforet.com/

Monday, Feb. 13 – STK Vocal Group

At 11:45 a.m. in Reid Restaurant, the STK Vocal Group, a three-person vocal ensemble, will showcase true harmonies aided by a rhythm section.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Speaker: D.C. Cooper, broadcast professional D.C. Cooper, a broadcast professional, will give a presentation on public speaking, journalism and theatrical recitation at noon in the Reid Memorial Library. For more information on Cooper, visit http://dccooperthevoice.com/.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Speaker: Dr. Jamie North

At 11 a.m. in the Reid Memorial Library, Dr. Jamie North will discuss the medical profession, highlighting motivational tools for student success.

Sunday, Feb. 26 – “Celebration in Song – A Musical Journey” Concert At 4 p.m. in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center, a variety of entertainers will perform in the annual “Celebration in Song – A Musical Journey” concert. The concert demonstrates the impact African-American

music has had from slavery to present day. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Admission is free for Lewis and Clark students.

Monday, Feb. 27 – “The Art of the Spoken Word”

At 1:30 p.m. in Reid Hall’s Underground Connection, “The Art of the Spoken Word” will mix poetry with upbeat tempos and phrases involving stories of life and emotion.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 – “Black Music and Culture in America” with Johnny Lee Lane At 11 a.m. in the Ringhausen Music Building, renowned drummer and educator Professor Johnny Lee Lane of REMO, Inc. will present “Black Music and Culture in America.”

Wednesday, Feb. 29 – Centro De Capoeira interactive dance performance At 11:45 a.m. in Reid Restaurant, Centro De Capoeira will entertain with an interactive dance performance, featuring Brazilian style rooted in African expression. Audience members will have an opportunity to

participate and learn a variety of techniques popular to the cultures.

For more information on any of these events, call (618) 468-6400.

