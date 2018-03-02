Black History Month at L&C concludes with "High Cotton" Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Black History Month came to a close Feb. 28 at Lewis and Clark Community College with a performance of “High Cotton” by 3 Purple Coats Productions. Pictured from left to right are Courteney Wilson, Garland Moore, Kennedy Lacey, Leah Becoat and Heaven Everage. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip