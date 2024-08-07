

BELLEVILLE — A black bear has been sighted roaming in St. Clair County, according to the Illinois Conservation Police. The bear was first spotted off Illinois Route 157 in the former Centreville area and later near the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville.

The bear, believed to be a male, had initially been reported near Columbia, Illinois, the day before. "There have been quite a few sightings as the bear moves up through Illinois," said Don Schachner, a conservation police officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "It started in Columbia on Monday, and we got a couple of reports near Valmeyer, Illinois, which is a more rural area."

An earlier report came from Croatia Drive in Columbia, where the bear climbed a tree, causing a five-hour ordeal as crowds gathered and authorities worked to disperse them. "When a bear climbs a tree like that, it's usually because something panicked them," Schachner explained. "It's a defense mechanism; they wait until the danger goes away."

The bear was later followed through Columbia to a wooded creek bank. By that evening, it had been seen well north of Columbia, heading further north. The following day, the bear appeared at the shrine in Belleville, considerably further north than its previous location. It was sighted one more time the next morning on the west side of Belleville. Since then, there have been no additional calls.

Schachner emphasized the importance of not approaching the bear.

"Almost assuredly, it's one bear. They are males coming from Missouri’s bear population. Males travel much larger routes than females, just being bears, following their noses, looking for food and females."

Authorities advise that if you see a bear, contact local authorities and maintain a safe distance. "The key is don’t feed it, don’t approach it, give it its space," Schachner said. "That’s the biggest message to give out."

Black bear sightings are uncommon in Illinois, but as bear populations grow in neighboring states, such as Missouri and Arkansas, more bears are being seen in southern Illinois. "We are starting to see more of them," Schachner noted. "It's a little bit like the situation with armadillos; as their populations grow, we see them moving into new areas."

Residents are urged to use common sense and avoid actions that could make the bear feel threatened. "If you spot a bear from your house or car, enjoy it from a safe point," Schachner advised. "Stay in your house and view it from a window or stay in your vehicle. If you encounter a bear in your backyard, back away and get out of sight. If you surprise it at close range, flare out a coat to make yourself look bigger and walk backwards slowly."

Scott Isringhausen, an IDNR park ranger at Pere Marquette, said he had never seen a black bear in Illinois.

He agreed with everything Schachner recommended if someone spots a black bear.

"If you spot a black bear and are close by, don't run," he said. "Make yourself as big as you can and back up slowly. Get away from the bear as soon as you can."

Both conservation experts said black bears are protected in Illinois.

Black bears have been protected by the Illinois Wildlife Code since 2016, and may not be hunted or killed unless in defense of an imminent threat.

