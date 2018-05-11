With the students are, left to right, Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development at AMH; AMH President Dave Braasch, who read some of the books to the students on Thursday; and India Chapman of BJC School Outreach and Youth Development.

ALTON - Members of Shannon Stanton’s second grade classroom at West Elementary School in Alton show off the books they received as part of the BJC/Alton Memorial Hospital Book Brigade.

AMH and BJC are donating 1,200 books to second graders in the AMH service area this spring. Students are challenged to read as many of the books as they can this summer before they enter third grade.

