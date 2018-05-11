BJC/Alton Memorial Hospital donates books to West Elementary School in Alton as part of Book Brigade
May 11, 2018 11:12 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Members of Shannon Stanton’s second grade classroom at West Elementary School in Alton show off the books they received as part of the BJC/Alton Memorial Hospital Book Brigade.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
AMH and BJC are donating 1,200 books to second graders in the AMH service area this spring. Students are challenged to read as many of the books as they can this summer before they enter third grade.
More like this:
Nov 7, 2023 - COUNTRY Financial Supports Local Schools In Godfrey With Operation Helping Heroes Donation
Nov 1, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Defends School Board's Efforts To Support Safety, Inclusion, For LGBTQ+ Students