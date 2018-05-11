BJC/Alton Memorial Hospital donates books to West Elementary School in Alton as part of Book Brigade Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Members of Shannon Stanton’s second grade classroom at West Elementary School in Alton show off the books they received as part of the BJC/Alton Memorial Hospital Book Brigade. Article continues after sponsor message AMH and BJC are donating 1,200 books to second graders in the AMH service area this spring. Students are challenged to read as many of the books as they can this summer before they enter third grade. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip