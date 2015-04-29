ST. LOUIS – BJC HealthCare’s continuing efforts to reach candidates with disabilities for employment opportunities received national recognition from the vocational rehabilitation community. BJC received the National Employment Team (NET) Business Partner Award from the Council of State Administrators of Vocational Rehabilitation (CSAVR), the national organization of chief administrators of the public rehabilitation agencies that help individuals with physical and mental disabilities get job training and find jobs.

The award was presented to BJC on April 21 during the CSAVR’s Business Awards Breakfast as part of its 2015 Spring Conference in Washington D.C. The awards breakfast was attended by CSAVR directors, and congressional members and their staffs.

“We are honored to receive this national recognition for our diversity efforts,” said Tom Ahr, BJC executive director of talent strategy. “At BJC, we recognize that by valuing, celebrating and leveraging the differences and similarities of our employees, we inspire an environment of innovation and passion that translates into providing outstanding care to our patients, families and the communities we serve.”

Earlier this year, BJC partnered with the Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program to help eligible individuals with disabilities obtain and maintain employment at BJC. In addition, the health care system joined the Talent Acquisition Portal® (TAP), an online system that includes both a national talent pool of VR candidates looking for employment and a job posting system for businesses looking to hire individuals with disabilities. TAP is led by the CSAVR and NET in partnership with disABLEDperson Inc. BJC has the largest number of opportunities available in TAP.

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 12 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice.

