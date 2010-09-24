(St. Louis, Sept 24, 2010) – BJC HealthCare President and CEO Steven H. Lipstein has been appointed by the U.S. Government Accountability Office to serve as vice-chairman of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Board of Governors. Lipstein is one of 21 board members who will lead PCORI, a federal nonprofit organization established by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010.

PCORI will conduct comparative effectiveness research to provide quality, evidence-based findings on how diseases and health conditions can be effectively prevented, diagnosed, treated and managed appropriately. The group also will consolidate the findings of research being done by various public and private agencies and make those findings publicly available to health care decision makers at all levels of government and private industry, including businesses that provide health care insurance coverage to their employees. The goal is to assist patients, clinicians, purchasers and policy-makers to make informed health decisions.

The concept of a comparative effectiveness research organization has its roots in past federal health care legislation such as the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 and the Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Act of 2005, which established the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) within the Department of Health and Human Services. Today, the establishment of PCORI promises to provide credible information to all stakeholders on how to both improve the quality of health care and reduce its cost.

For additional information about PCORI, visit the GAO website at www.gao.gov/press/pcori2010sep23.html.

Alton Memorial Hospital is a member of BJC HealthCare. BJC is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. With net revenues of $3.5 billion, BJC serves the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities and includes 13 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice.

