BJC Outpatient Center In Edwardsville Is Unveiled With Ribbon Cutting, Will Offer Care For Patients Of All Ages Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - BJC has made a remarkable transformation of the old Shop 'N Save building at 2122 Troy Road on Illinois Route 159 in Edwardsville. On Wednesday afternoon, BJC had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new state-of-the-art BJC Outpatient Center. The BJC Outpatient Center will offer care for patients of all ages in one convenient location with services provided by BJC Medical Group and Children’s Illinois, an affiliate of St. Louis Children’s Hospital. BJC purchased the property at 2122 Troy Road on Illinois Route 159 in Edwardsville that was previously a Shop ‘n Save grocery store. BJC developed it into a completely state-of-the-art 40,000-square-foot outpatient care facility with additional shell space for future expansion. The BJC Outpatient Center will offer care for patients of all ages in a specially designed facility with services provided by BJC Medical Group and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. “BJC Medical Group is thrilled to bring our advanced primary care and specialty services to Madison County in a location that is convenient and close to home,” said Dr. Douglas Pogue, President BJC Medical Group. "We very much look forward to serving the greater Edwardsville community." Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy had previously said he was "thrilled" at the renovation of the old Shop 'N Save structure and what the new BJC Outpatient Center will bring to the community. The BJC Outpatient Center’s design will be warm and inviting for patients of all ages, with easily accessible parking and amenities. Services will initially include: Adult and Pediatric Convenient Care

Convenient Care is a same day, walk-in clinic that provides an alternative to emergency department visits for minor illnesses and injuries when your primary care physician or pediatrician’s offices are closed/unavailable

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Pain Management

Sleep Medicine

Endocrinology

Pediatric Therapies: Physical Therapy Occupational Therapy Speech and Language Therapy

X-Ray

Lab BJC Medical Group physicians specialize in primary care, sleep medicine, endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedics as well as sports medicine and will see patients Monday through Friday. Walk-in convenient care is available to serve the community every day of the week. Children's Illinois therapy services will see patients Monday through Friday. Phone: (618) 800-4500 for more information or visit the website at: https://www.bjcmedicalgroup.org/Find-a-Location/BJC-Medical-Group-Specialists-of-North-County-Edwardsville