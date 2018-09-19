ST. LOUIS – Nick Barto has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of BJC HealthCare, effective December 3.

In his new role with BJC, Barto will serve as a member of the BJC executive leadership team with responsibility for corporate finance, financial operations, managed care and payer strategies, revenue cycle, supply chain and treasury.

“As our chief financial officer, Nick will work across BJC to foster continuous operational improvement and integration while providing insight and recommendations on both short- and long-term initiatives and growth plans,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO. “I’m looking forward to Nick joining us and am confident he will be a great addition to our team.”

Barto joins BJC from Catholic Health Initiatives in Englewood, Colorado, where he is currently senior vice president, corporate finance and investments, and CFO, enterprise business lines. He has oversight of treasury functions, investor relations, corporate finance, financial and capital planning, and payer strategy operations, as well as the health system’s senior living division, clinical engineering, real estate, physical asset services/construction and the organization’s direct investment fund. He also leads operational finance, including financial systems and business intelligence.

Prior to joining Catholic Health Initiatives in 2012, Barto served in senior financial roles with Novant Health, McColl Partners, Lehman Brothers, and The Wilkerson Group.

Barto holds a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School in New York and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University. He currently serves on the boards of ExceleraRx Corp., Consonance Capital Partners, Centura Health, US Acute Care Solutions, and Alta Partners, LLC.

