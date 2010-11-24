Julie Viviano, CNA, BJC Home Care Services and a resident of Bunker Hill, was awarded BJC Home Care Services' Employee of the Year award. Viviano first won an employee of the month award from BJC Home Care Services in November 2009. This put her in the running for Employee of the Year against 11 other finalists.

BJC Home Care Services has approximately 740 employees in areas of Missouri and Illinois. Viviano has worked for BJC Home Care Services at Villa Rose Senior Living Community in Bethalto for over four years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pictured in the Villa Rose lobby (left to right) , Mary Stockman, RN, director; Ruth Castellano, RN, vice president; Julie Viviano, CNA; Diane Straub RN, manager; Donna Walker, LPN, private duty supervisor at Villa Rose.

More like this: