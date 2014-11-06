(ST. LOUIS, Nov. 6, 2014) – BJC HealthCare and Bethesda Health Group have entered a management agreement to strengthen services to independent living and long-term care residents at BJC’s Village North Retirement Community in north St. Louis County and Eunice Smith Home in Alton, Ill.

Effective Jan. 1, 2015, Bethesda will assume management of operations at these two facilities. Operational management includes all aspects of residential care, staffing and business functions.

“BJC strives to provide the highest quality of care to our communities in all aspects of our services,” says Sandra Van Trease, BJC group president. “Our long-term care residents receive the best of care, and we believe working with Bethesda presents an opportunity to further improve how our services are delivered, including in the area of electronic records technology and operating efficiencies. We are pleased to be able to work with Bethesda, a local organization with extensive expertise and experience in long-term care that also shares our organizational values.”

“We recognize BJC’s focus on excellence and quality outcomes across the continuum of post-acute care,” said Joe Brinker, president and chief executive officer of Bethesda. “Bethesda’s 125-year legacy of providing care and services to the elderly fits perfectly with BJC’s focus. We look forward to joining with the committed staff at both Village North and Eunice Smith Home, so that together we can foster successful aging through compassion and innovation.”

To manage the facilities in a manner that best serves the residents, Bethesda will assume employment of all Village North and Eunice Smith staff. BJC and Bethesda are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for residents and staff at both facilities.

“We believe Bethesda will help enhance our long-term care services,” adds Van Trease. “We are confident this management agreement can bring delivery of care to an even higher level that will benefit residents and staff, and strengthen these communities for the future.”

Eunice Smith Home is a 62-bed skilled nursing facility on the grounds of Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Ill. The facility includes 40 Medicare-certified beds and is certified for Illinois Medicaid. Eunice

Smith Home uses a multidisciplinary team of therapists, nurses, dietitians, technicians and support personnel that implements a personal care program to address the specific needs of each resident.

Village North Retirement Community and Skilled Nursing Facility is located adjacent to the Christian Hospital campus in north St. Louis County. The retirement community offers 153 apartments for home-style, independent living with a variety of living and dining choices, services and conveniences including transportation, social and spiritual activities, laundry and security. The adjoining 60-bed skilled nursing facility provides skilled nursing care, rehabilitation and other advanced therapy and support services.

Bethesda Health Group is a local, nonprofit, non-denominational provider of exceptional senior living, care and services. Bethesda was founded 125 years ago, and today is focused on creating supportive and caring lifestyles for St. Louis seniors and their families through five retirement communities and an assisted living community; three skilled nursing facilities with community-based programs for seniors, including home health, outpatient therapy, two adult day care programs, respite care, hospice care, and enhanced private duty offerings (Senior Support Solutions).

Village North and Eunice Smith are both members of BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the U.S. BJC operates 12 hospitals and provides a comprehensive range of health services including outpatient care, primary care, specialty care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice.

