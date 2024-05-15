ST. LOUIS - Eleven hospitals across BJC Health System have been recognized by The Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). HEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

Two East Region (St. Louis area) hospitals received the High Performer designation:

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Article continues after sponsor message

Nine West Region (Kansas City area) hospitals received the Healthcare Equality Leader designation:

Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City

Saint Luke’s East Hospital

Saint Luke’s North Hospital—Barry Road

Saint Luke’s North Hospital—Smithville

Saint Luke’s South Hospital

Allen County Regional Hospital

Anderson County Hospital

Hedrick Medical Center

Wright Memorial Hospital

Organizations designated as “Leaders” by HRC received the maximum score of 100 in the report. BJC’s East and West Region hospitals have been continuously listed with HEI for efforts to receive safe, equitable, and culturally aware care. All BJC facilities are committed to providing exceptional care that is inclusive and equitable to all patients, visitors, and employees, including the LGBTQ+ communities.

“BJC Health System is committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community throughout all our services and employment practices,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC Health System CEO. “These designations recognize us as an organization where everyone can be their authentic selves, whether they’re receiving care or providing it.”

The Healthcare Equality Index assesses participants on four criteria: Ensure foundational non-discrimination protection for patients, visitors and staff in patient and staff policies and provide cultural competency training on LGBTQ+ inclusion

Demonstrate progress toward inclusion on LGBTQ+ patient care services and support

Cultivate an inclusive workplace by providing LGBTQ+-inclusive employee policies and benefits

Demonstrate engagement with and public commitment to the LGBTQ+ community

More like this: