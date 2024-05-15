BJC Health System Receives National Recognition for LGBTQ+ Equality and Inclusion
ST. LOUIS - Eleven hospitals across BJC Health System have been recognized by The Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). HEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.
Two East Region (St. Louis area) hospitals received the High Performer designation:
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- St. Louis Children’s Hospital
Nine West Region (Kansas City area) hospitals received the Healthcare Equality Leader designation:
- Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke’s East Hospital
- Saint Luke’s North Hospital—Barry Road
- Saint Luke’s North Hospital—Smithville
- Saint Luke’s South Hospital
- Allen County Regional Hospital
- Anderson County Hospital
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Organizations designated as “Leaders” by HRC received the maximum score of 100 in the report. BJC’s East and West Region hospitals have been continuously listed with HEI for efforts to receive safe, equitable, and culturally aware care. All BJC facilities are committed to providing exceptional care that is inclusive and equitable to all patients, visitors, and employees, including the LGBTQ+ communities.
“BJC Health System is committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community throughout all our services and employment practices,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC Health System CEO. “These designations recognize us as an organization where everyone can be their authentic selves, whether they’re receiving care or providing it.”
The Healthcare Equality Index assesses participants on four criteria:
