ALTON - Mary Norman, center, the AMH volunteer and gift shop coordinator, received her COVID-19 vaccine July 15 with BJC President and CEO Rich Liekweg, left, in attendance. Mary received the vaccine from Brittany Nicholson in the AMH Occupational Health office.

Mary said she had seen Rich's video, that went out shortly after it was announced, that the vaccine was mandatory for all BJC employees. In the video, Rich offered to personally accompany any employee to get his or her shot. Mary emailed Rich and said he replied almost immediately. She was the first BJC employee to do so.

