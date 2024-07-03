COLLINSVILLE — In a significant moment for the Catholic community, Bishops Thomas John Paprocki and Michael McGovern will converge at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Collinsville at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024. The event marks a key segment of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, a multi-route nationwide pilgrimage that began on May 17-19, 2024, during the Feast of Pentecost.

Bishop Michael McGovern of the Diocese of Belleville will ceremonially hand off the national traveling monstrance to Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

Following the handoff, area Catholics, priests, and religious will join in a Eucharistic procession and adoration at the church located at 207 Vandalia St.

The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage is an unprecedented initiative where Catholics across the nation engage in public prayer and processions, expressing their belief in Jesus's true presence in the Blessed Sacrament.

This pilgrimage route, which originated from San Francisco, will traverse several cities in Central Illinois from July 8-12, ultimately leading to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis, scheduled for July 17-21.

Participants in the pilgrimage are invited to partake in Eucharistic processions, pray in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and engage in fellowship and spiritual growth through dinners and witness talks. These activities aim to deepen the faith experience and foster a sense of community among the faithful.

