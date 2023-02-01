ALTON/GLEN CARBON - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will pay a visit to both Marquette Catholic High School and Father McGivney Catholic High School on Thursday.

Bishop PaprockiBishop Paprocki will visit with both students and staff as part of the weeklong celebration of National Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The bishop will visit Father McGivney first at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7190 Bouse Road in Glen Carbon, then celebrate with a Mass at Marquette Catholic at 1:30 p.m. at 219 E. Fourth St. in Alton.

The Diocese of Springfield serves 124,000 Catholics in 28 counties in Central Illinois. There are 43 Catholic schools in the diocese (36 elementary, and 7 high schools).

More like this:

Jul 25, 2023 - Catholic Charities, Diocese Of Springfield In Illinois Receives 38,565 Pounds Of Food

Aug 24, 2023 - St. John The Evangelist Begins With New $4 Million Capital Campaign To Renovate Facility

Aug 1, 2023 - Marquette Catholic High School To Implement "House System"

Nov 14, 2023 - "Heat The Feet:" Rosetta Brown Starts Her Annual Socks For Tots Campaign

Nov 13, 2023 - Veterans Day Parade Is One For Young, Old and Military Recognition

 