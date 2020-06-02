Bishop Paprocki To Lead 'Rosary For Peace And Respect For Life' Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will lead a “Rosary for Peace and Respect for Life” at noon on Wednesday, June 3, in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, in solidarity with those protesting for justice, for intercession for peace and healing, and the end of violence in our communities. Article continues after sponsor message The public is invited to pray along by going to dio.org/live, Facebook.com/diospringfield, or the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois’ YouTube channel. Print Version Submit a News Tip