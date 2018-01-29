GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School welcomed the beginning of Catholic Schools Week with a Mass celebrated by Most Reverend Thomas John Paprocki, bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois on Monday, January 29th.

Catholic Schools Week is Jan. 28-Feb. 3 and celebrates Catholic Schools across the United States by embracing the Catholic principles and values that make them unlike any other school in the country. The Mass was celebrated in the gymnasium with McGivney students, faculty, staff, and guests, including representatives from Korte-Luitjohan Construction and The Cyclery in Edwardsville.

At the conclusion of Mass, Bishop Paprocki blessed the newly-completed band room, robotics lab, classrooms, and fitness center. Construction was completed on these areas by Korte-Luitjohan Construction and the faculty and students moved into the new areas at the start of the second semester.

Father McGivney Catholic High School President, Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner dedicated the Fitness Center to honor Bishop Paprocki for his service and tremendous support of the school. The Bishop Paprocki Mind, Body, and Spirit Fitness Center is complete with state-of-the-art equipment supplied by The Cyclery in Edwardsville, Illinois. It will be used by our physical education classes and student athletes.

Catholic Schools Week festivities will continue at Father McGivney Catholic High School throughout the week with a presentation on vocations by former McGivney Vice President, David Michael, all-school rosary, Community Cup challenges, National Honor Society induction ceremony, a breakfast for the faculty and staff, Senior Night at our girls basketball game at 6:30 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 1, and all culminating in a day of service to the community on Friday.

For more information about Father McGivney Catholic High School or to inquire about the school or enrolling your student, please contact the Development Office at (618) 855-9010 or development@mcgivneygriffins. com.

