Name: Claire Alyvia Keown

Parents: Chance and Carli Keown of Hillsboro, IL.

Birth Weight: 6 pounds, 8 ounces

Birth Length: 20 inches

Date: Feb. 23, 2019

Time: 6:33 a.m.

Hospital: St. John's, Springfield, IL.

Grandparents: Robert and Joyce Paine - Wood River, Angela Simmons - East Alton, Rick Simmons - Edwardsville, Brian Keown - Herrin.

