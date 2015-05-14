Join our local birding expert for a morning bird identification walk.  Spring migration is one of the best times to observe birds traveling through our area.  Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from WNC. 

Register via online at watershednaturecenter.org. Questions: call  618-692-7578 or email watershed@cityofedwardsville.com.

Watershed Nature Center

1591 Tower Avenue, P.O. Box 843, Edwardsville, IL  62025

 

Local Contact: Leighanne Daley Sanchez, Executive Director

618-692-7578, lsanchez@cityofedwardsville.com

 

Event:  Birding with Friends at the Watershed Nature Center

 

Date/Time: Saturday, May 16, 2015, 8:00 am to 10:00 am

Fee/Registration: Free for Members/ $5 Non-Members

Registration required limited space available.

