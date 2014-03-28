Birdies, Bogeys and Business Golf Outing
Macoupin Economic Development Partnership will be hosting Birdies, Bogeys
and Business Golf Outing on Friday May 9. The outing is a chance to network
with your local and regional business neighbors while enjoying 18 holes of
golf. The outing will take place at Timber Lakes Golf Course located at 3120
Forest Lake Land, Staunton. It is a 2 Man Scramble/Shotgun Start at NOON.
Registration will take place from 11AM-12PM. Lunch will be available for
purchase from River Dean Catering and Concessions.
Cost Includes: player entry, 18 holes of golf, golf cart fee and one drink
ticket. Prizes will be awarded for first place team, second place team,
highest score, hole-in-one prizes, men's and women's longest drive, men's
and women's closest to the pin. Price $65 a person, $130 for a pair.
Business sponsorship opportunities include tee box sponsors, beverage
sponsors for $100 or prize sponsorship. This is a great way to promote your
business. Call 618-409-6044 to sponsor.
Proceeds to benefit MEDP, a nonprofit helping to create and retain jobs in
Macoupin County. To register sign up online at www.macoupinpartners.com or
by calling Courtney at 618-409-6044. Checks payable to MEDP 18400 Shipman
Road, Carlinville, IL 62626. Deadline to register is May 2, 2014.
Bring your clubs, your business cards and join us on the green for a great
day of golf. Title Sponsors include: Frontier Communications, Karmak, Inc.,
Carlinville Chamber of Commerce, Cross Church and Madison Communications.
###
