Macoupin Economic Development Partnership will be hosting Birdies, Bogeys

and Business Golf Outing on Friday May 9. The outing is a chance to network

with your local and regional business neighbors while enjoying 18 holes of

golf. The outing will take place at Timber Lakes Golf Course located at 3120

Forest Lake Land, Staunton. It is a 2 Man Scramble/Shotgun Start at NOON.

Registration will take place from 11AM-12PM. Lunch will be available for

purchase from River Dean Catering and Concessions.

Cost Includes: player entry, 18 holes of golf, golf cart fee and one drink

ticket. Prizes will be awarded for first place team, second place team,

highest score, hole-in-one prizes, men's and women's longest drive, men's

and women's closest to the pin. Price $65 a person, $130 for a pair.

Business sponsorship opportunities include tee box sponsors, beverage

sponsors for $100 or prize sponsorship. This is a great way to promote your

business. Call 618-409-6044 to sponsor.

Proceeds to benefit MEDP, a nonprofit helping to create and retain jobs in

Macoupin County. To register sign up online at www.macoupinpartners.com or

by calling Courtney at 618-409-6044. Checks payable to MEDP 18400 Shipman

Road, Carlinville, IL 62626. Deadline to register is May 2, 2014.

Bring your clubs, your business cards and join us on the green for a great

day of golf. Title Sponsors include: Frontier Communications, Karmak, Inc.,

Carlinville Chamber of Commerce, Cross Church and Madison Communications.







###

