The Nature Institute (TNI) will host a Bird Banding Event on Saturday, April 27th. This event will be held, rain or shine, on the scenic overlook on the grounds of the Olin Nature Preserve in Godfrey from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participants ages 10 and up are invited to stop out anytime that morning.

Under the direction of Dr. David Enstrom, an ornithologist with the Prairie Institute at the University of Illinois, participants will have the chance to get a close-up look at some of the many beautiful, migrant songbirds that pass through the Riverbend area each year.

For more information please contact TNI at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

This family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public so please plan to join us!