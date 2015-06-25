Republican State Rep. Terri Bryant calls on General Assembly to keep funding care for Illinois’ most vulnerable citizens

MT. VERNON – With just days to go to pass a budget in Illinois, State Rep. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) joined seniors, people with disabilities and the people who serve them to support funding for home healthcare services facing dangerous cuts proposed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The Mt. Vernon Register-News reported on Rep. Bryant’s Wednesday visit to the Addus Adult Day Care Center Evergreen Club to hear their concerns and pledge her support.

“It is incumbent upon those of us that are in the Legislature to work towards the funding to keep places like this going,” Bryant was quoted as saying . “And I can tell you that I'm working as hard as I can to do that, to bring both sides together and come back to the table (to) try to find the money.”

The facility in Mt. Vernon is one of many statewide that provide care for tens of thousands of Illinoisans who could see services disappear under Rauner’s proposed budget.

