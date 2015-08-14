SPRINGFIELD - Following months of gridlock over Illinois’ budget, the Illinois House came together in a bipartisan fashion to appropriate nearly $5 billion in federal funds to many critical state programs. State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) supported the legislation.

Senate Bill 2042 gives the Illinois Comptroller the authority to spend available federal dollars on state programs that are funded or mandated by the federal government.



“Many of Illinois’ most vulnerable citizens rely on these programs every day. I am pleased that we were able to put politics aside, work together and release this federal funding,” said Rep. Kay. “If we had not acted, social service organizations would still be receiving no funding from the state. While we still have a lot of work to do on the budget, I find today’s developments to be quite encouraging.”

SB 2042 passed the House 98-0 and now heads to the Senate for concurrence before reaching the Governor’s desk.

