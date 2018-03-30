GODFREY – A young student in Lewis and Clark Sociology Professor Jen Cline's class is working against the stigma of addiction while fighting against the opioid epidemic.

The epidemic, which claims thousands of lives across the country, including scores in Madison County, was the subject of Madalynn McKenzie's research while in Cline's class. Specifically, McKenzie said she was drawn to 12-step program NarAnon, which encourages people to combat addiction through a structured program and extended support groups. Because of the worldwide fellowship's work against the epidemic ravaging the entire country, McKenzie is hosting a bingo night Saturday night on the campus of the college to raise money for the program.

“I''m holding this event to raise money, but I also want to get the community together and hopefully I can end the stigma associated with addiction and show that addiction affects everyone, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic status,” she said via text message.

Her message behind the event will be backed by sharing of stories and information about addiction from local advocate and author Ty Bechel and Cline. Those will be shared during the bingo night, which also includes raffles for items and giveaway gifts such as St. Louis Cardinals-themed baskets, a coffee maker and a Bluetooth speaker.

Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Saturday night, and doors open at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Ahlemeyer Atrium, room 141 in the Trimpe Building, and costs $10 for 15 games of bingo.

According to the flyer, each round of bingo is different.

