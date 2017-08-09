ALTON - The New York Times recommends that theater lovers attend the Alton Little Theater show.

Ok, well maybe that's correct but a "slight" overstatement in that the Times review actually said " BINGO is a splashy, zippy, fun new Musical Comedy great for ANY Theater looking to produce a small Musical with Big Heart!"

So, ALT President and Director Kevin Frakes couldn't resist checking out the script & score and knew right away that the show was perfect for ALT audiences.

Variety went on to say "popcorn, friendship, intrigue and a famous five-letter word...BINGO turns Grandmas'a favorite form of gambling into a fun-loving musical treat!"

Then the show scored the review trifecta when the Associated Press added...."witty book for spirited performers - creating a hilarious portrait of a peculiar competitive event; audiences will laugh in the aisles when they playing along with the game and winning prizes (and cash) with the cast!" ( Playing is optional of course).

Article continues after sponsor message

So the reviews are in - and ALT opens the 84th Season with a very funny new musical (running September 8 through 17). Frakes found the talented and spirited performers in Gail Drillinger, Shawn Chevalier, Kayla Robinson, Diana Kay, Kathy Bredenkoetter, Mary Grace Brueggemann and one lucky guy, in a dual role, Brant McCance. Together they sing their way into your hearts and help remind us all to live life to the fullest!

Frakes emphasizes that the show really isn't about watching a group of women playing bingo.

"It's about women forming a bond that gets them through life's many ups and downs" Frakes said. "In the end the ladies teach us to laugh and sing and keep a positive perspective on all the pitfalls we encounter!"

The Show is well supported by Kurtis Leible, assistant director & lights, Mary Grace Brueggemann, choreography, Lee Cox, costumes & props, and Dave Caires, sound.

BINGO THE MUSICAL kicks off the 84th Season for ALT and during the 9-performance run audiences will have their final chance to purchase a Season Ticket (TWO Musicals & FOUR Comedies) for just $80.

Call (618) 462-3205 for Box office/Tickets or go online at altonlittletheater.org.

More like this:

Related Video: