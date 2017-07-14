EDWARDSVILLE - Bin 51 just made the move to their new location on Main Street a little over a week ago and although their new location is smaller they've been able to acquire more wines and spirits and their customers.

"It's actually 120-square-feet less than our other space," owner Walter Osika said. "But our other space had a lot of windows. All the light for isn't good for wine even though we had shades, and you can't put any product in windows. At least not these products. So this is way more suitable to what we're doing. We have way more product in here with less square footage, and the downtown vibe is more our thing."

Not only does the new location offer more of a selection including three beers on tap that regularly rotate and three spirit flights, but also knowledge about the product. Owner Brian Kuchta has over 10 years of experience in the business and understands how to help customers in making their choice.

"We do have the best wine selection, the best whiskey selection, the most curated thought out selection out there, the most knowledge to back it up and the most knowledge of our customers too," Kuchta said. "And with the bar you're able to sample. If you come in to buy retail we have eight bottles that you can sample out to inform your choice."

Article continues after sponsor message

Osika said it's their knowledge of the product that really sets Bin 51 apart from other big box stores.

"We personally hand sell every bottle," Osika set, "We can talk to you about any of it and find out what you'd like. It's us so we can remember our customers and know what you like, so we can help make that jump and help them find something."

All though they don't serve any food there is a specially made snack mix from Cleveland-Heath, and with plenty of space for tables guests are welcome to bring in food to eat with their wine or spirit selection.

After five years in their old location, just around the corner by CVS, Bin 51 is excited to be on Main Street and become more a part of downtown.

"We're really happy here. We love being downtown and part of the downtown vibe," Osika said. "Its only a block difference, but it's a world of difference."

More like this: