GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is assisting with Billie's Kids Christmas to help brighten the lives of children by providing gifts and basic needs items through the generosity of members of the greater Tri-City Area.

This is a community collaboration between local merchants, businesses, GCSD9 and Granite City Foundation in conjunction with Billie's Kids Christmas. All donations go directly to the kids and families in GCSD9. Past years have seen over 250 volunteers.

GCSD9 provided in-kind service with social workers vetting families and use of district facilities. Student and family names are obtained through GCSD9 social workers.

"It is a collaborative effort between the entire Schuler family," said Paula (Schuler) Hubbard. "Our mom and dad taught us as little kids - service before self. This means the world to us to be able to service this community."

Started in 1970 by Billie Schuler and the Tri City Women's Division Chamber of Commerce, Billie's Kids Christmas continues helping families and children enjoy the magic of Christmas each year. The Schuler family took over in 2011.

Donations are accepted from local businesses, corporations and community in the form of monitary donations to assist with the purchasing of gifts through an online registry.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, volunteers will deliver gifts to families homes. Each child receives two gifts and a goodie bag with a face mask, hoodie, hat, gloves, blanket, Schnucks gift card and a certificate for pictures with Santa at Granite City Cinema. In addition, each family receives a food tote, meat crate, two games, movie passes and candy.

Prior to COVID-19, a pizza party was hosted with games, food and a visit from Santa at the GC Township Hall.

Last year Billie's Kids Christmas served over 250 students, and the number has grown to more than 400 in 2021.

