Bill and Vicki Schrimpf of Edwardsville will be honored for their community service at the 20th Annual Circle of Care Award Dinner. Proceeds will benefit local children served by the nonprofit, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.

The dinner will be held at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College on Thursday, May 9, 2013, at 5:30 p.m.

The Schrimpfs are well-known for supporting missions that improve the quality of life for all ages. They volunteer, share their knowledge and generously donate. To recognize their philanthropy, a group of their peers nominated them for the community's Circle of Care Award.

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton Memorial Hospital, and United Way of Greater St. Louis are among the organizations that they have strengthened in an effort to help others.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Schrimpf family owns HWRT Oil Company in Hartford, Illinois. Emil W. Schrimpf started the petroleum business in 1932.

The Schrimpfs join a list of esteemed leaders who have received the Circle of Care Award for community building. The event will be planned by Circle of Care Committee members: Terry and Lori Artis, Richard and Donna Georgewitz, Brian and Susan Hatfield, Matt and Jenn Schrimpf, Brett and Sheri Stawar and Dwight and Cheryl Werts.

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is a 97-year-old non-profit organization on a mission to change very young lives through education. It provides unduplicated early childhood education, parenting education, health and social services to over 1,000 children, age five and under, and their caregivers. Families must qualify for Head Start, which has a goal to prepare children for kindergarten.

For more information contact RHSFS public relations director Debby Edelman at 618/463-5946 or dedelman@riverbendfamilies.org, visit www.RiverbendFamilies.org, or find RHSFS on Facebook.

More like this:

Related Video: