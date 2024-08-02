ALTON - The 17 Pearls Foundation is inviting the Alton, IL community to a special Bicycle Helmet Giveaway event on Aug. 10, 2024 from 5-8 p.m. at James Killion Park in Alton, IL.

BIKEWISE, a program of the 17 Pearls Foundation, is grant funded by the Agency for Community Transit (ACT) and aims to promote safety and wellness among school-aged children in the Alton, IL area.

The St. Louis Children's Hospital will be on-site to ensure that each bicycle helmet is properly fitted, providing expert guidance to help guarantee maximum protection.

"We are excited to host this event and provide our community's children with the safety gear they need," said Danielle Bratton, President, 17 Pearls Foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Thanks to the generous support of ACT and the expertise of St. Louis Children's Hospital, we can make a significant impact on our children's safety."

The event will feature fun activities for the whole family, including educational sessions on bike safety, refreshments, and the opportunity to meet local community leaders and safety advocates.

Event Details:

Date: Aug. 10, 2024

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: James Killion Park, Alton, IL

Sponsors: 17 Pearls Foundation, Agency for Community Transit, and St. Louis Children's Hospital

In the event of rain, bicycle helmets will be distributed at the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, located at 2512 Amelia St, Alton, IL 62002.

This initiative underscores the 17 Pearls Foundation's commitment to the health and safety of our community’s children. We encourage families to come out, enjoy the festivities, and take advantage of this free service.

For more information, please contact Gwendolyn Fay Holland at hollanoats1908@outlook.com.

More like this: