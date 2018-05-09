ALTON - Area biker organizations will put their barbecue skills on display at the third annual “Fight Like Dottie” competition, Saturday, May 12, at the Alton Moose Lodge.

Admission is just $2 for adults and no charge for children 12 or younger at the competition to benefit single-parent families affected by cancer. There will also be a car and bike show as well as vendors on the parking lot of the Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey behind the Target store.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and people can vote for their favorite barbecue offering beginning at noon. The winner is selected by popular vote.

Last year, the competition featured 10 teams and raised money for several families battling cancer and headed by a single parent.

The “Fight Like Dottie” Benefit Group was formed in 2012, a year after friends put together a benefit for Dottie Wylie, a single mother of three diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“She decided she wanted to do something for other single moms and dads and their families facing cancer,” her stepmother Nicky Wylie said. Dottie Wylie led the group until she died in 2015.

“Dottie was really a giving person,” group President Jen Brown said. “She wanted to see the organization grow to help others and we did just that.” Brown said “Fight Like Dottie” now does four to six benefits a year, all to help single-parent families battle cancer-caused problems.

