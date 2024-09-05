GODFREY - On Sept. 7-8, 2024, more than 1,000 cyclists will take part in the 40th Annual Bike MS: Gateway Getaway, an event dedicated to raising awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and set against the beautiful backdrop of Lewis and Clark Community College — where it has been held for the past 10 years—this year’s ride celebrates four decades of impactful efforts against MS.

This year’s goal is to raise $1.3 million to support groundbreaking research and provide vital assistance to the over 9,300 individuals living with MS in our area and the 1 million individuals impacted nationally.

Cyclists will ride up 200 miles over two days, Sept. 7-8. This fully supported ride will include routes traveling along the limestone bluffs on the Great River Road and winding through Lewis and Clark district communities, including Godfrey, Alton, Fosterburg, Bethalto, Elsah, Otterville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Dorsey, Worden, Holiday Shores, Moro, Woodburn, Bunker Hill, Shipman, Staunton, Benld, Wilsonville and more.

WHEN: September 7 and 8, 2024

WHERE: Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

Article continues after sponsor message

ROUTE OPTIONS: Riders will tackle their choice of 25-, 50-, 75- and 100-mile routes both days

WHY BIKE MS: Each year, nearly 56,000 cyclists and more than 5,000 teams across the country ride together to change the world for people living with MS, one mile at a time.

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: www.gatewaybikems.org; 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

FUNDRAISE: Email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org for resources.

SPONSORS: Primal is the Premier National Sponsor, and Left Hand Brewing Company is the National Sponsor of Bike MS.

FOLLOW: @bikems on Facebook; @bike_ms on Instagram; use #bikeMS

For more information, contact: Marisa Hacker, marisa.hacker@nmss.org, 314-952-6744

More like this:

Related Video: