GODFREY – The Bike MS: Gateway Getaway 2024, a major fundraising event for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, is set to take place on September 7 and 8, 2024, starting and finishing at Lewis and Clark Community College. The event aims to raise $1.3 million to support those affected by Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

More than 1,100 cyclists are expected to participate, along with hundreds of volunteers. Riders will embark over a two-hour window beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, and between 7:15 and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.

"MS is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system," said Terry Lee, an event production specialist. "Currently there is no cure for MS. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes, and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS."

Cyclists, who must be at least 12 years old and raise a minimum of $300, will have access to bike mechanics, support vehicles, rest stops, a finish line celebration, and more. Participants can choose from 25-mile, 50-mile, 75-mile, and 100-mile routes on both days, traversing the scenic limestone bluffs on the Great River Road and winding through various communities in the Lewis and Clark district, including Godfrey, Alton, Fosterburg, Bethalto, and others. Community members are advised to drive cautiously until 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday when the routes close.

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, leads the global movement to create a world free of MS. The Society funds research for a cure, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help those affected by MS live their best lives.

"Our vision is a world free of MS. Our mission is to cure MS while empowering people affected by MS to live their best lives," Lee said. "The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is a collective of passionate individuals who want to do something about multiple sclerosis (MS) now - to move together toward a world free of MS. Our local chapter serves nearly 9,000 individuals in this area who battle this often devastating disease."

