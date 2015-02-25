(Jupiter, FL) As is the custom on the first full-team day in Spring Training, Mike Matheny held a meeting to talk with his players before they hit the field to begin their workouts. Besides the usual topics of what would lie before them this season, it was also the first time for all of the St. Louis Cardinals to be together since the passing of Oscar Taveras.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’d say it was different,” said Matheny, who admitted to his speech being a tough balance of things that needed to be addressed that weren’t about the competition on the field, but still important to what the team does.

“It’s a message. I believe the beginning of a lot other messages that are going to keep happening. I take a lot of pride in what any message I give to the guys contains and then to make sure I put in my homework and some time thinking about it so it comes across in a way to get the desired message across. They were a very good audience.”

Mike Matheny discusses the days plan with coaches

More like this: