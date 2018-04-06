Southwestern's girls soccer team topped East Alton-Wood River 4-0 on Wednesday. (All photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WOOD RIVER - The Southwestern girls soccer team has made quite a turnaround this season from the past few seasons.

The Piasa Birds are off to a 2-1-1 start and triumphed Wednesday over East Alton-Wood River 4-0 at the Wood River Soccer Park.

Last year, the Birds were 1-9-1, so head girls soccer coach Tyler Hamilton couldn’t be more pleased with the start.

Jenna Granda, Kallie Christian, Ryleigh Baker had goals and Raigen Baker connected on a penalty kick for Southwestern’s scoring.

Hamilton singled out goalie Sabrina Burns and his back line for a sensational effort once again. He said this was Burns’ third shutout and she has allowed only one goal this season.

He also said the rest of the team was on top of its game on offense.

“It just felt good to be outside here against after all the rain,” he said. “They have a big field and we used the size of the field to our advantage.”

Southwestern Game Stats:

Article continues after sponsor message

Goals:

Jenna Granda assisted by Trinity Swift

Kailie Christian assisted by Rachael Jackson

Ryleigh Baker unassisted

Raigen Baker (penalty Kick)

Shots:

Southwestern: 20
EAWR: 6

Saves:

Southwestern: 4

EAWR: 8

Sabrina Burns 3rd shut out of the season.

More like this:

Aug 29, 2023 - Saturday, Monday Sports Roundup

Oct 11, 2023 - Granite City and Collinsville Unite to Host Inaugural Paz Cup

Sep 11, 2023 - Dynamic Hat Trick: Boys Soccer Player Paul Nichols Has Strong Start For Oilers

Oct 13, 2023 - Starko, Doria, Peterson Score For Kahoks, Collinsville Downs Warriors 3-0 In Inaugural Paz Cup Match

Oct 16, 2023 - Soccer Captain Drake Reeves Is Proud To Represent Granite's Heritage, Is Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete Of Month

 