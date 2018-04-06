WOOD RIVER - The Southwestern girls soccer team has made quite a turnaround this season from the past few seasons.

The Piasa Birds are off to a 2-1-1 start and triumphed Wednesday over East Alton-Wood River 4-0 at the Wood River Soccer Park.

Last year, the Birds were 1-9-1, so head girls soccer coach Tyler Hamilton couldn’t be more pleased with the start.

Jenna Granda, Kallie Christian, Ryleigh Baker had goals and Raigen Baker connected on a penalty kick for Southwestern’s scoring.

Hamilton singled out goalie Sabrina Burns and his back line for a sensational effort once again. He said this was Burns’ third shutout and she has allowed only one goal this season.

He also said the rest of the team was on top of its game on offense.

“It just felt good to be outside here against after all the rain,” he said. “They have a big field and we used the size of the field to our advantage.”

Southwestern Game Stats:

Goals:

Jenna Granda assisted by Trinity Swift

Kailie Christian assisted by Rachael Jackson

Ryleigh Baker unassisted

Raigen Baker (penalty Kick)

Shots:

Southwestern: 20

EAWR: 6

Saves:

Southwestern: 4

EAWR: 8

Sabrina Burns 3rd shut out of the season.

