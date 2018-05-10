Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GODFREY - Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department held their annual Big Truck Day at Glazebrook Park Wednesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Children got the opportunity to climb in and honk the horns of different vehicles like an ambulance, a garbage truck and a Madison County Transit bus.

Click here to see the photo gallery from the 2018 Big Truck Day.

More like this:

5 days ago - $7.2 Million In Funding Released By Pritzker Administration For New Emergency Vehicles In Illinois

Oct 30, 2023 - Alton Police Investigate Fatal Crash On Landmarks And Henry

Nov 6, 2023 - IDOL’s OSHA Division Releases Report on Municipal Death Investigation

Sep 18, 2023 - Edwardsville Township To Host Annual Touch A Truck Event Sept. 30

Sep 29, 2023 - Village Of East Alton Hosts First Fall Food Truck Fest On Sunday

Related Video:

BIG truck day at Godfrey Glazebrook Park

Big Truck Day

 