Big Truck Day brings big fun for kids at Glazebrook Park

GODFREY - Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department held their annual Big Truck Day at Glazebrook Park Wednesday morning.

Children got the opportunity to climb in and honk the horns of different vehicles like an ambulance, a garbage truck and a Madison County Transit bus.

Click here to see the photo gallery from the 2018 Big Truck Day.