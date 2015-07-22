GODFREY – The top two players lost in the first round of the main draw Tuesday in the 18th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic.

American Clay Thomas won against No. 1 Deiton Baughman 3-6, 7-5, 3-0 ret. Baughman retired due to an injury.

American Frederick Saba defeated No. 2 Kaichi Uchida, of Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

“It is good to get a win and move forward. It was a competitive match even though he retired,” Thomas said. “This is my first time at this tournament. The campus is one of the most beautiful community colleges I’ve ever seen. We are staying in Alton with a view of the Mississippi river and it is really nice.”

Thompson was a standout player at UCLA. He won the Mexico F 7 Futures earlier this summer 6-2, 6-3 against Lucas Gomez.

He will play the winner of Wednesday’s 8:30 a.m. match between Alexander Sendegeya, of Great Britain, and American Grayson Goldin, on Thursday.

Goldin, of Bradenton, Florida, is getting back into the game after recovering from an illness. He will be a sophomore playing for Alabama in the fall.

He drew a wild card into the tournament and is staying locally with family members.

American Frederick Saba defeated No. 2 Kaichi Uchida, of Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Saba, 24, was an all-time leader in ACC singles victories and concluded his year at Duke with 103 wins and 50 losses. He will play Ben McLaughlin, of New Zealand, in round two.

Article continues after sponsor message

No. 3 Daniel Garza, of Mexico, will face American William Little not before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

William, of Joplin, Missouri, qualified his way into the tournament. Garza holds a world ranking of No 546.

There will be a Big Ten matchup Wednesday as No. 7 American Evan King, former University of Michigan player, takes on No. 8 Jared Hiltzik, an All American sophomore at the University of Illinois.

King is making the Lewis and Clark tournament his first stop after playing in Africa for the last month. King won the Zimbabwe F1 Futures against Tyler Hochwalt 6-4, 6-7, in June.

Hiltzik finished his season as a First-Team All-Big Ten and was ranked No. 12 in singles.

Other University of Illinois players include Julian Childers who will play George Goldhoff, at 8:30 Wednesday, and No. 8 Jared Hiltzik, who will play the winner of the Goldhoff/Childers match Thursday.

Players who qualified their way into the main begin playing Wednesday. American Kyle Koch, will face No. 5 Maximiliano Estevez, of Argentina. American Gonzales Austin, will play American Alex Rybakov. American Liam Caruana will play American and fellow qualifier Henry Craig. American Sameer Kumar will play Christopher Marquis, of India, and A.J. Catanzariti will face No. 6 American Michael Mmoh.

Singles play starts Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. followed by doubles second round matches in the afternoon.

To view, download and share images from the tournament, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

For more information about the tournament, visit www.lc.edu/usta or call (618) 468-6252.

More like this: