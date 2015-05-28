The public is invited to see a free family movie “Big Hero 6” at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the Edwardsville City Park Bandstand located next to the public library at sunset.

This popular film is the first movie in the "Movies in the Park Series" and is sponsored by the Scott Credit Union. For a complete listing of Arts in the Park events, including movie titles, please visit the Parks and Recreation’s Community Events page at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

Hayley Verheyen, assistant Edwardsville recreation coordinator, said these movies attract anywhere from 200 to 500 people at the park.

"Last year we did a 'Frozen' sing along and we had 800 people and that was really big," she said. "We don't anticipate anything like that this summer, but hope for 400-500 people each time."

Verheyen said the park and recreation department looks for movies that will draw the most families out to the park.

"A lot of times the kids are two, three or four years old and some have never been to a movie theater to watch a movie," she said. "It is a good way to bring them out and get a feel of what it would be like to be at the movies. If they need to run around, we have a whole park for them to do that or if it is getting late and any families need to go, they can just get up and leave."

Verheyen said the movie nights are a time for families to bring a blanket, a chair, snacks and have a nice evening out.

"It is completely free thanks to our sponsors," she said. "Scott Credit Union is sponsoring this one."

