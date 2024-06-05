ALTON - Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team was held to two hits, while Scott Barlow struck out seven on the mound, in Alton's 2024 home opener, as the Legionnaires lost to Kirkwood, Mo., Post 125 2-0 Monday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Alton went to 1-1 on the young season, having defeated Trenton in the season opener back on May 29.

The Legionnaires play at Jerseyville Wednesday evening in a 7:30 p.m. start at Jersey Community Middle School, then play this weekend in the 11th annual Baseball BATtles Cancer tournament at Ballwin, Mo., playing against Maryland Heights, Mo., on Thursday, Terre Haute, Ind., on Friday, and Ballwin on Saturday, then entering the knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday. Post 126 then plays at Marissa on Monday at 6 p.m., then plays next weekend, June 14-16, at a tournament in Trenton.

Kirkwood scored single runs in both the first and fourth to give them the win, as Kirkwood pitching combined to hold Alton to two hits, while walking three and striking out eight.

Tyler Mills and Eli Lawrence had the only two hits for the Legionnaires, while Barlow went five innings on the mound, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits, walking three and striking out seven. Will Frasier pitched the final two innings, only giving up a hit, walking no one and fanning none.

