GRAFTON - The St. Louis area attraction, Raging Rivers Waterpark, was recently purchased by an investment group and is planning an expansion and upgrade for the 2021 season.

The 12-acre waterpark is adding cabanas, water slides, upgrading the kiddie pool, and updating menus in a park refresh. These changes are set to be complete for the targeted opening of the 2021 season, May 22, 2021.

“2021 will be a year unlike any other at Raging Rivers Waterpark,” said Corporate Director of Operations Ken Handler. “We are adding more twists and turns, splashes, treats, and places to kick back and relax for our guests and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The multi-million dollar purchase and expansion will be including more than 30 cabanas, three water slides, new additions to the kid’s aqua play area, and updated menus in the park’s concessions. The featured addition to the waterpark will be the water slide with three hidden chambers to speed down, splashing and spraying through the enclosed tubes before the final splash. Guests will be able to see this giant main attraction at the top of a hill as they enter the park, making a big, new statement.

Season pass holders are already expressing their excitement about the planned waterpark expansion.

“Wow!! Raging Rivers has outdone itself this time! Christmas has definitely come early for us! I feel like you really do listen to your customers, and we are so blessed to have a venue of this quality so close to home. I wish it was summertime already,” shared a Raging Rivers Waterpark season pass holder.

The Grafton, Illinois waterpark was purchased in October 2020 by an investment group led by Briant Buckwalter, Jim Mayoros and Ken Handler. The investment group is focused on transforming Raging Rivers Waterpark into a regional resort with a dramatic new look and a new, major attraction for the upcoming season.

“This exciting new attraction will make a big splash and is the next step in delivering a world-class waterpark for our guests,” said Jim Mayoros.

Raging Rivers Waterpark provides unlimited splashes for families all season long for one low price, the lowest in the past 10 years. Right now, guests can purchase their 2021 season pass starting at just $54.99 plus tax per person for unlimited visits all season, in-park discounts and other perks, like Bring A Friend tickets.

Season passes can be purchased online at this price through December 31, 2020, at: https://www.ragingrivers.com/

https://www.ragingrivers.com/

