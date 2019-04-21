WOOD RIVER - Big Daddy’s BBQ at 300 N. Wood River Ave. is Rick Carr's dream expansion and so far, it is off to a solid start.

The barbecue restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Addtional days of the week are planned as the restaurant develops. Some of the specialties are pulled pork sandwich, pulled pork nachos, ribs, smoked wings, monster burgers and pork belly burnt ends, wings, pork steaks, smoked chicken breast sandwiches, and bacon wrapped double stuffed Oreos.

Rick Carr manages and owns the business with the help of Melissa Moran, Brad Carr, Jessica, and Quentin Wade, and Lee Ann Knoche.

“We have placed with all of our food in competitions,” Rick Carr said. “Our chili for three years in People’s Choice is undefeated.”

On opening day, Rick said it was amazing and they even sold out.

“We sold our pork belly burnt ends the fastest in an hour,” he said. “I went through 100 pounds of pulled pork in three and a half hours.”

“We have been working toward this quite a while. It is the first step and definitely plan to expand in years to come. My son has been cooking for me for quite a while and my daughter does our specialty - Oreos. It is a family affair.”

Rick said he lives close to where the business is located, which is a plus on days he is going to open.

He said the key to his business through the years and today is “consistency.” “I always tell my kids to stay consistent with what you serve and that is the name of the game what we pride ourselves on,” he said.

Rick Carr said the key to cooking solid barbecue is “patience.”

“If one can’t be patient cooking barbecue, they won’t be doing it for long,” he said.

Rick encouraged residents to come out and enjoy his barbecue products and consider his catering. For more information, visit the restaurant on Saturday and Sunday or call 618-531-7148.

