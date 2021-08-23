EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer concluded its exhibition season Saturday, defeating IUPUI 2-0 in front of a large crowd, including much of SIUE's incoming freshman class, at Korte Stadium.

The Cougars finished off the preseason with a pair of wins, after defeating Memphis 3-1 Sunday.

"We were happy with what we showed and what we gave at Memphis, but we tweaked some things," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "Not only do I feel we made progress from Memphis to today, but even within the day. From start to finish, I thought we got better as the game wore on and that's a good sign for us."

Unofficially, the Cougars outshot IUPUI 19-6 during the match.

Newcomer Pau Palacin opened the scoring midway through the first half. Palacin took a through ball from Oskar Lenz and settled in the box before sliding past IUPUI goalkeeper Quinn McCallion at the near post.

"Oskar set that first one up," Wassermann said. "For (Pau) Palacin to open up his account for us in preseason gives him some confidence going forward."

SIUE's second goal came from true freshman Alex Segura with just inside of 10 minutes to play in the first 90 minutes. After a scramble in the box, Segura gathered inside the six-yard box before scoring with a low shot.

"Alex Segura showed today what he is capable of," Wasserman said. "He was unbelievable in the second half. I am really happy for those two guys."

SIUE opens its 2021 fall season Thursday at Wisconsin.

