Being a native son isn’t always easy when you help beat your local team–just ask Matt Adams, who delivered the walk-0ff single as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday night.

“All my buddies will joke with me at first–mad, saying they’re mad because the Pirates lost but they’re happy that I did good so that’s probably what I’ll get tonight when I get home,” said Adams, who grew up in Philipsburgh, PA. “The biggest one was the one a couple of years ago in the playoffs. I got home and my friends wouldn’t talk to me. They were playing a joke on me–hey were acting like they weren’t my friends anymore. It’s always something else with everybody back home when it’s against the Pirates.”

Matt Adams has two walk-off hits in his career, both are against Pittsburgh. It was also the sixth time in the last seventeen games at Busch Stadium that the Cardinals (14-3) have won by walk-off against the Pirates.

Lance Lynn allowed four hits and struck out 10 batters in his seven innings of work–including Neil Walker with the bases loaded to end the 6th inning.

“It was better–it’s a process and I liked where I was at tonight. It’s a good one to build off of,” commented Lynn. “They’re a good hitting team, they’ve got guys who know what they’re doing. That’s the beauty of baseball, it’s you versus them and sometimes you’re better than them in certain times, but tonight we won and that’s all that matters.”

Mark Reynolds drove in the other run for the Cardinals on an infield single. He’s now 2-10 with 2 RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports